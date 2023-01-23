Local nonprofit receives $40,000 grant to help those with pancreatic cancer

Local nonprofit Purple Pansies announced recently that it received a $40,000 grant from Kohl’s to help people fighting pancreatic cancer.

The organization stated that grants such as this are collected to help families pay their medical bills and other associated costs related to pancreatic cancer. They also help provide funding for research and clinical trials to find better care for patients.

“We are honored to have the support of Kohl’s in providing critical grants to our community and funding for research,” said Maria Fundora, founder of Purple Pansies. “We hope that with this grant we can help ease the burden from families in metro Atlanta so they can focus on helping their families heal.”

Kohl’s grant was made through its A Community with Heart program through which the company promised to donate $8 million in grants to selected nonprofits across the nation. Kohl’s store teams and leaders identified and nominated recipients from 49 states “that are near and dear to their hearts,” according to a press release.

The full list of recipients can be found online at corporate.kohls.com/.

Each grant was funded through the company’s philanthropic merchandise program, Kohl’s Care, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100% of its net profits to charitable organizations across the U.S. that help improve the health and wellness of families.

Find more information about the grant and Purple Pansies at www.purplepansies.org.