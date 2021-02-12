Meals by Grace opens new pantry, brings back shopping experience to residents

Meals by Grace moved its pantry operation to Keith Bridge Road last week and officially held a first day of service at the new location on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Stephen Daniels, president and co-founder of Meals by Grace, said that their team worked on the move for about eight weeks, culminating in the ministry purchasing and operating out of a space about four times larger than the previous pantry.

“We’ve moved the pantry before, but we had grown at the existing pantry,” Stephen said. “We had grown so much [at the previous location]. Just because the amount of food we move each week, it was very full.”

The new pantry location offers residents the chance to choose their food and shopping experience. Suellen Daniels, CEO, executive director and co-founder of Meals by Grace, said she and her team did all they could to make the new pantry feel like a “community place” for their clients.

“I mean, even children identify very early on who has and who doesn’t have, and they begin that separation of treating each other differently,” Suellen said. “We want to try to minimize that as much as we can.”

Suellen said she wanted to make sure the new space was warm and inviting instead of “the stereotypical clinical and all-business” feel that some food pantries have.

The new location features a check-in area where clients are encouraged to sit and relax and pour themselves a free cup of coffee. Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, Meals by Grace has also set up a waiting area where residents can wait to be let into the shopping room by volunteers. The waiting room includes a table and chairs along with bookshelves with activities, toys and books for children to enjoy.