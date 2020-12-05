Mentor Me North Georgia names Carithers as new executive director

Mentor Me North Georgia recently named Kerry Carithers as its new executive director. Carithers began her new role on Nov. 2.

Kerry Carithers A veteran to serving the nonprofit sector, Carithers has over 22 years of nonprofit executive leadership that spans strategic program development, board engagement, volunteer recruitment, philanthropy, and brand awareness with an emphasis on community impact.

“I am excited about the future of Mentor Me. Carithers brings a new energy, passion and leadership that will help us grow. We are preparing to make 2021 the best year yet.” said Peter Carpenter, board chair.

“Mentoring is reciprocal and a collaborative effort that provides youth with character development, drives personal growth and develops a skill set that gives every child the opportunity to reach their full potential,” Carithers said. “I look forward to leading opportunities for growth, connecting resources, and expanding outreach initiatives to serve more youth and teens in Forsyth County.”

Carithers has been a part of the Forsyth County community since 2002. She is a 2016 graduate of Leadership Forsyth, a member of the Parent and Community Business School Advisory Council, the Forsyth County Nonprofit Roundtable, the Forsyth County Child and Family Welfare Collaborative, the Forsyth County Local Interagency Planning Team, and a member of the Forsyth County College & Career Workforce council.

For information on mentoring opportunities, program information or opportunities to get involved contact Mentor Me North Georgia at info@mentormenorthga.org or visit www.mentorga.org.