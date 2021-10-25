More than 140 bowlers participate in Mentor Me North Georgia’s Rock ‘n Bowl

It was a rock ‘n’ roll fun-filled morning for bowlers – novice and pros – who joined in to roll up their sleeves and play a few games Saturday, Oct. 23 at Stars & Strikes during the Mentor Me North GA Rock ‘n Bowl fundraiser.

This year’s event was sold out, with over 140 bowlers participating in the organization’s signature event.

“It was great to see so many of our friends, partners and supporters, mentors, mentees, and volunteers at this year’s event,” said Julie Brennan, member of the board of directors. “Last year’s decision to postpone the event was needed based on the health care emergency we were all facing. You can imagine the excitement everyone felt when we were able to schedule this year’s event.”

The smiles across the lanes, handshakes, fist bumps, hugs and all-around joy was heartfelt. A little competition among local Rotary Clubs and the support of so many individuals gave way to cheers of joy as the morning event ended.