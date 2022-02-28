Morrows hand over BYOT Benefit to Forsyth County Education Foundation after 9 years

The poverty rate in Forsyth County is lower than others, with about 15% of students qualifying for free or reduced lunch. Bearden pointed out, however, that this still accounts for more than 7,000 children.

Jim and Peggie saw that need in the community and decided nine years ago to try to help. In those years, they have exceeded even their own expectations.

They began the BYOT Benefit by hosting a golf tournament to try raise money for the kids.

“The first check was in the neighborhood of $30,000,” Jim Morrow said. “It blew us away. It blew everybody away.”

As the years went by, they tried other fundraisers including a school raffle and games of bubble soccer.

Next was the iRun, a 5K that quickly gained popularity in the community. The first year they held the iRun, Jim Morrow said they had 105 participants, and the number grew from there.

With the start of the pandemic in 2020, Jim and Peggie moved the fundraiser online, asking community members to take part in what they called the iChallenge by getting out and exercising or moving in any way they wanted, then log their activity online, and whoever came out with the highest time was deemed the winner.