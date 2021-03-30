Music Authority group makes Easter baskets for local charity

For the fourth year in a row, Music Authority’s student, employee and parent community group called the Music Authority Roadies purchased, assembled and collected sweets, gift cards, games and other treats for Easter baskets to benefit a local charity.

This year, they filled 45 baskets for the Forsyth Campus of Creative Enterprises, a nonprofit community rehabilitation program that provides employment opportunities along with social and life skills training to individuals with disabilities. This is one of the many groups that the company supports throughout the year.

Music Authority’s giving campaign serves the greater Forsyth and Cumming areas in a number of ways.

Through Thirsty Thursdays Live — a weekly Facebook Live series, where local bands stream their performance from the back room every Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. and donations are suggested in leu of tickets.

They create fun service projects to recognize charitable organizations, civic servants and local heroes like fire, police departments, EMS workers and veterans. And the group holds performances for local kids’ groups and participate in charity runs and other events that support the betterment of the area.

For more information, visit www.musicauthorityinc.com, Youtube/musicauthorityga, @musicauthority2 and Facebook/musicauthority.

Music Authority is at 123 Merchants Square in Cumming. Call 770-886-9066 for more information.