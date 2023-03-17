The namesake of the new Boys & Girls Clubs in Forsyth will match up to $1 million in donations

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier is raising money for its Tommy & Chantal Bagwell Club, a new facility slated to open in 2024 that will serve about 300 kids in grades K-12 after school and over the summer.

The club, or BGCL, held a gift reception with community leaders at Tam’s Backstage on Thursday, March 16, to share more about the facility and announce that Tommy and Chantal Bagwell would match any donations to the club up to $1 million.

Right now, the club has collected $7.1 million of its $9 million goal.

Deana Jordan, president of the Forsyth County Advisory Committee, welcomed everyone to the reception and shared that BGCL has now started construction on the 21,000-square-foot facility located on Antioch Road.

Once it's finished, she said they will be able to offer students affordable tutoring and homework help along with enrichment programs and other activities. The facility will feature a gym and playground, and there are future plans to add a walking trail and multipurpose gym.

“This is an exciting time for the Boys & Girls Club in Forsyth,” Jordan said.