National Day of Prayer will be held May 6 at Forsyth County courthouse

Setting aside times for prayer and fasting has been part of America’s history since its beginning and were called for every spring during the American War for Independence.
Days of prayer were later observed during the War of 1812, the Civil War, and both World Wars. In our nation’s darkest hours, the people of our country have turned to God.
In 1952, following the Korean War, President Harry Truman signed a law designating a National Day of Prayer. The law was amended in 1988, making the first Thursday in May the National Day of Prayer each year. This is a time for believers across the nation to join together in prayer for the people and leaders of the United States.
Where you can watch
Forsyth Prayer Movement will live-stream the event on its Facebook group at Facebook.com/forsythprays
This year’s prayer theme is “Lord, pour out your love, life, and liberty, from 2 Corinthians 3:17 ‘Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.’
“The word of God teaches us to pour out our hearts in prayer with love and gratitude for His blessings.” Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints area leader Matt Pennington put it this way: “Prayer is a holy act where a son or a daughter calls out to a listening, living, and loving Eternal Father. Prayer comforts us and fill us with hope. Faithful prayers helps align the will of a child to an Eternal Father, allowing access to His blessings and assistance. He can transform our lives and help those around us feel His love.”
There is liberty in love.
Forsyth County will observe the National Day of Prayer from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, May 6, live on Facebook.
The public is welcome, with an option to watch on Facebook and will be hosted by the National Day of Prayer, or NDP, of Forsyth County on the county courthouse steps.
This will be a community event to unite and pray together for our nation, governmental leaders, families, businesses and churches.