National Day of Prayer will be held May 6 at Forsyth County courthouse

Setting aside times for prayer and fasting has been part of America’s history since its beginning and were called for every spring during the American War for Independence.

Days of prayer were later observed during the War of 1812, the Civil War, and both World Wars. In our nation’s darkest hours, the people of our country have turned to God.

In 1952, following the Korean War, President Harry Truman signed a law designating a National Day of Prayer. The law was amended in 1988, making the first Thursday in May the National Day of Prayer each year. This is a time for believers across the nation to join together in prayer for the people and leaders of the United States.



