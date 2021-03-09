No Longer Bound to open thrift store in Dawson County

Staff from No Longer Bound, the Forsyth County faith-based men’s regeneration program, are working hard to prepare for the opening of the organization’s new Dawson County thrift store location.



The new Dawson County thrift store, which will be located at 70 Dawson Village Way between Launch Trampoline Park and Planet Fitness, has been a long time in the making, according to NLB Thrift Operations Director Michael Eberhart.

“This has been like two years it’s taken to put all this together, so we’re excited,” Eberhart said. “We were gonna be on the other end of this strip, but we ended up going on this side and getting a good deal.”

The new thrift store will offer furniture, clothing and housewares to the community, and will also have a large area to drop off donations at the front of the store.

“Dawson County let us stripe off the parking lot in front, so people will be able to pull up and not have to get out of their cars to drop off donations,” Eberhart said.

The organization currently has two other thrift stores, in Forsyth County and in Woodstock, but the Dawsonville location will be the largest. according to Eberhart they anticipate the most foot traffic of all their stores will come through the new location. Eberhart and his team are optimistic that the new store will help increase their organization’s income.

“We wanna be able to cover all of our operating costs with revenue and donations, so the plan is to open a couple stores a year for the next three years,” Eberhart said. “Right now our stores are all kind of spread out, so we wanna add more.”



