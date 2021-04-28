Nonprofit teaming up with West Forsyth High School to donate electronics to local students

West Forsyth High School and New Life Technology Group are teaming up to help meet the technology needs of Atlanta Metro students but need some help from the community.

On Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to noon, the two groups will host a technology drive at the West Forsyth’s campus at 4155 Drew Road, where members of the community can recycle unwanted electronics.

In today’s remote learning era, many students can’t get access to affordable and reliable technology to do schoolwork.

“We’re excited to collaborate any time we can, but especially when we know that our community’s most in need will be helped,” said Brittany Conley, CEO of New Life Technology Group. “Changing Our World Starts with Changing Theirs.”

Items that will be collected include computers, laptops, servers, phones, tablets, cameras and other computer equipment. At this time old tube style TVs and CRT monitors, refrigerators, rear projection TVs and large appliances, such as AC units, will not be accepted. There is a $20 fee for each flat screen TV (working or not). We will be happy to provide tax receipts for all donations.

“We’re really excited to partner with West Forsyth High School to get kids the technology they need. At the event we will take all sorts of electronics, but we are very interested in laptops that can be used for school” said Tim Conley, Founder of New Life Technology Group.

A full list of items that can or cannot be accepted can be found at newlifetechgroup.com/faqs.

Should you happen to miss the event, you can stop by the nonprofit’s office in Alpharetta between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and drop off your e-waste.