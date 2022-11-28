The Place of Forsyth accepting donations through Dec. 7 for annual Holiday House

The Place of Forsyth is still accepting donations for its 8th annual Holiday House as they help families in need prepare for the upcoming winter holidays.

The toy drive begins in November each year to help collect toys and gifts for kids of all ages throughout the community, and after collections are over The Place invites parents to come out and shop using allotted points for gifts for their children.

Those community donations ensure every year that thousands of kids in Forsyth don’t go without a gift during the holidays.

But Kim Mitchum, event organizer, said donations will have to come in a little faster this year as Holiday House shopping days start on Dec. 12.

To give volunteers time to sort through the toys and gifts and organize them for parents, The Place is only accepting donations for the drive through Dec. 7.

Those interested can help by donating items to one of about 220 donation boxes found throughout the county or by making a monetary donation online. Donation box locations and instructions on how to donate are available at www.theplaceofforsyth.org/holidayhouse.