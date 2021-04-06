The Place of Forsyth, Northside Hospital teaming up to give the gift of prom

The Place of Forsyth and Northside Hospital Forsyth are teaming up once again to give at-risk and/or homeless students the gift of prom.

Every year in the spring students across the country begin preparations for their senior prom.

From shoes, to dresses, to nails, no detail is overlooked. For some however, prom is another reminder of what they do not have. What should be an exciting time of dress shopping or tux fittings is actually an event overlooked due to a lack of finances and in some cases, an adult who cares.

“At The Place of Forsyth, we believe that every person truly does have a purpose, and we want so badly for our local youth who may feel forgotten or left out, to know that they are worthy of a great prom too. We want them to know they are remembered, valued, and that they do have people in their corner cheering them on,” said Joni Smith President/CEO of The Place.

“The staff at Northside Hospital Forsyth eagerly participates in ‘The Gift of Prom’ as a powerful way to extend our Acts of Kindness initiative to the community,” said Carolyn Booker, Northside’s chief nursing officer. “It allows us to be a part of creating a transformational experience for the students and give back in a unique and meaningful way.”

To offer financial and sponsor a ‘king or queen’ visit www.theplaceofforsyth.org/youth-outreach.html.

The Place of Forsyth is also accepting gift cards for dinner and new or gently used formal wear.

For more information, contact naomi@theplaceofforsyth.org.