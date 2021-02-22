RIC-Rack Food Bank to merge with The Place of Forsyth County

Non-profit leaders say that RIC-Rack Food Bank in Dawson County is set to merge with The Place of Forsyth County to allow for both nonprofit organizations to expand their reach and services in the coming months.

According to a press release by RIC-Rack, the growth that Dawson County has experienced has led the local food bank to look for a way to grow with it. Merging with The Place will allow the organization a greater reach throughout the county, the release said.

“Over the past four years, we have been looking at ways to expand the services of RIC-Rack within Dawson County; as the county has grown, so have the needs of our area residents,” RIC-Rack Chairman Bob Inman said in the release. “This merger removes the geographic barrier for The Place to serve in Dawson County, and will help bring additional resources to meet the increasing needs in this community.”

Dawson County food bank RIC-Rack is merging with The Place of Forsyth. According to The Place of Forsyth CEO Joni Smith, prior to the merger The Place was already doing all it could to fill in any gaps of need in Dawson County, but the merger will help her group more effectively locate and fill these gaps.

“Our mission is to serve the Forsyth County area and we’ve always seen Dawson as an extension of that, so we wanted to have a better presence,” Smith said. “We had a meeting at least a year and a half ago with other nonprofits and after that meeting RIC-Rack contacted us, we started talking and it seemed like a really good fit.”

According to RIC-Rack Board Member Mike Poynter, they are excited to combine forces with The Place to offer services they previously couldn’t.

“They do have a thrift store which RIC-Rack has, and they have a food bank which is a small part of what they do, whereas with RIC-Rack the food bank is an enormous part of what we do,” Poynter said. “So the food bank and thrift store will stay in full operation, there will be no change in what RIC-Rack is doing, but The Place will bring additional services too.”

Smith said that new services brought to Dawson will be tailored specifically to the community’s needs. To do this, the organization will assess what programs already exist in Dawson County and look for ways to either help other nonprofits in their efforts or to offset additional needs.

“We’ll bring what there’s a need for — for example, we do a huge Christmas program, but Dawson County already has a great Christmas program so there’s no need for us to bring that program there,” Smith said. “We offer a plethora of services [in Forsyth County] to the community — senior outreach, a lot of programs for at-risk youth, some adult training, different classes, financial assistance — so it just seems like a great partnership to be able to allow us to come and explore what other services are needed [in Dawson County].”

According to Poynter, the merger between RIC-Rack and The Place won’t be like RIC-Rack “handing the keys over”, but rather there will be collaboration between the board members and staff from both organizations.



