Ride to Recovery celebrates those overcoming drug, alcohol addiction

The Pathfinders Family, a Christian-based nonprofit in Cumming, hosted its second annual ‘Ride to Recovery’ event at the Dawson County Farmers Market pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 1.



The event featured over 100 motorcyclists from the North Georgia area riding to Dawson County to celebrate people who had overcome or are going through rehabilitation for alcohol or drug addictions. The group raised $7,000 during the event.

“We’re all just a bunch of ex-knuckleheads who got our life straight trying to give back to the communities we sort of stole from,” said Joe Mele, organizer for the local Pathfinders.



