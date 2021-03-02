Rotary Clubs help students gain access to technology

The year 2020 has changed life for many. Students have had to adapt on almost a daily basis to new ways of learning and new technology to learn with.

Last spring when schools were closed all across the state and in our county, students were sent home and had to be ready for online learning. Not every child had access to a computer.

“We scrambled to make sure all students had a device to access online learning,” said Mitch Young, Forsyth Central High School principal. “We found that sometimes our students only had one device per family and sometimes that was a smartphone. This was not conducive to learning.”

Once the Rotary Club of Forsyth County and Rotary Club of South Forsyth heard of the need, members decided to pool resources and help as many students as possible by applying for a District Foundation Grant to stretch the combined reach even further.

The project allows more students who could not afford a personal “Smart” technology device to checkout a Chromebook and have access to online learning at home. Now that our county has both virtual and in-person class, students can use these devices at school for classroom instruction too.

If there are future events requiring students to be at home for extended periods of time more students will be able to have a personal device at home so they can participate easily in online learning.

With the aid of matching district grant monies, 52 Chromebooks outfitted per the school’s requirements and two full- size charging stations were purchased and delivered to Forsyth Central High School.