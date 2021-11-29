Sawnee Electric Foundation distributes over $36,000 in grants

The holidays are not just about receiving, but also giving; and recent actions taken by the Sawnee Electric Foundation are a prime example of this, according to a news release. The Foundation announced recently that it will distribute more than $36,500 to local charitable organizations and classroom projects with funds from the Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Program.



Operation Round Up is a unique cooperative program that allows participating Sawnee EMC members to round up their electric bill to the next dollar… and donate that extra change to charity. Participating members usually contribute about $6 per year.

The money collected through Operation Round Up is directed to the Foundation and 100% is then given donated out a series of grants, approved by its voluntary Board of Directors.

“The Foundation is able to do good works in the community because of Sawnee EMC’s participating members.” said Cindy Badgett, director of external affairs. “For Sawnee members interested in helping their local community with a contribution, Operation Round Up and the Sawnee Foundation is a wonderful option.”

The Foundation Board approved $25,386.31 for local charitable organizations and $11,167.07 for its Bright Ideas teacher grants. The fourth quarter grants are as follows:

Charitable Organization Grants

Hall-Dawson CASA Program, Inc. ;

Skye Precious Kids, Inc.;

Rosa’s Gift, Inc. , Forsyth County;

Forsyth County; Autrey Mill Nature Preserve Association, Inc.;

Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, Inc.;

Senior Services North Fulton, Inc.;

Sawnee Ballet Theatre, Inc., Forsyth County;

Forsyth County Parks Foundation, Inc.



