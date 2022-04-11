Sawnee EMC program tops $1M with recent scholarship awards

The Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation recently awarded 20 local high school seniors with a $5,000 scholarship in support of its mission to support education in the areas served by Sawnee EMC.
The Foundation has given over $1 million in scholarships since 2006.
“The Youth Scholarship Program is a shining example of what the Foundation and Sawnee EMC are all about, which is their commitment to being a partner and supporter in the various communities Sawnee EMC serves,” said Blake House, vice president of Sawnee EMC’s Member Services. To date, including this year’s recipients, the Foundation has awarded $1,052,500 in scholarships to 252 high schools seniors within Sawnee EMC’s seven-county service area, according to a press release.
“Supporting those in need in our communities, and helping these outstanding students continue their education is a key part of meeting the Foundation’s core mission,” said Evonda Mathis, chairwoman of the foundation’s board.
“We look forward to seeing the exciting things this year’s recipients will accomplish after high school,” she said.
Questions about this program or the Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation can be found online at www.sawnee.com/round_up or by contacting Cindy Badgett, director of external affairs for Sawnee EMC at 678-455-1399 or cindy.badgett@sawnee.com.
Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation scholarship recipients for 2022:
• Delaney Bourg, Denmark High School;
• Gabriella Finamore, West Forsyth High School;
• Snigdha Ganjikunta, Alliance Academy;
• Gillian Garner, North Forsyth High School;
• Anthony Giordano, Alliance Academy;
• Gisel Hernandez-Vazquez, Alliance Academy;
• Cailee Jackson, North Forsyth High School;
• Ameya Jadhav, Denmark High School;
• Kathryn Kuchinski, Lambert High School;
• Jeremy Leurart, West Forsyth High School;
• Mercedes Martinez, South Forsyth High School;
• Jacob Hamil, Dawson County High School;
• Tafton Barber, Sequoyah High School;
• Anna Connelly, Creekview High School;
• Wesley Lanter, Sequoyah High School;
• Victoria May, Lumpkin County High School;
• Mehar Nemani, Centennial High School;
• Lenna Park, North Gwinnett High School;
• Hannah Shin, Lambert High School;
• Aspen Townley, North Forsyth High School.