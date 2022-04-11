Sawnee EMC program tops $1M with recent scholarship awards

The Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation recently awarded 20 local high school seniors with a $5,000 scholarship in support of its mission to support education in the areas served by Sawnee EMC.

The Foundation has given over $1 million in scholarships since 2006.

“The Youth Scholarship Program is a shining example of what the Foundation and Sawnee EMC are all about, which is their commitment to being a partner and supporter in the various communities Sawnee EMC serves,” said Blake House, vice president of Sawnee EMC’s Member Services. To date, including this year’s recipients, the Foundation has awarded $1,052,500 in scholarships to 252 high schools seniors within Sawnee EMC’s seven-county service area, according to a press release.



