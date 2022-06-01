Sawnee Foundation assists in funding 17 local charities

The Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation recently announced that its board has approved the granting of over $47,000 for local charities. The funds were generated in part from co-op members' participation through Sawnee EMC’s Operation Round-Up Program.



Operation Round-Up allows participating members to round up their electric bills to the next dollar. The money is directed into the Foundation and 100% is then administered by grants to charitable organizations by its voluntary Board of Directors. On average, participating members will contribute about $6 per year.

At its 2nd quarter meeting, the foundation board approved $47,351 for the following local charitable organizations:

• American Legion, Cumming Post 307;



• Operation Appreciation Inc.;

• Bald Ridge Lodge, Inc.;

• Forsyth County Certified Literate Community Program Inc.;

• MUST Ministries Inc.;

• Prevent Blindness Georgia;

• Safe Boating Lake Lanier Inc.;

• Champions Community Foundation Inc.;

• C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation;

• Rachel’s Gift;

• ACT Together Ministries;

• KARE for Kids Inc.;

• Camp Kudzu Inc.;

• ALS Association of Georgia Inc.;

• The Place of Forsyth County Inc.;

• Kilough Elementary PTO.

“Sawnee EMC members have a unique opportunity to support Operation Round-Up and give back to their local communities,” said Cindy Badgett, director of external affairs.

Each month, approximately 15,000 Sawnee EMC members round up their electric bills to the next highest dollar. This extra change goes directly to the Sawnee Foundation and these small, yet generous, donations have allowed the Foundation Board to donate over $3.8 Million back to local communities since its inception in 2003.

To learn more about Sawnee EMC Foundation’s Operation Round Up Program and the

Foundation, visit www.sawnee.com/oru or contact Cindy Badgett, director of external affairs, at 678-455-1399 or email cindy.badgett@sawnee.com.