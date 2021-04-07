Sawnee Foundation awards $100K in scholarships to students, including 11 from Forsyth

The Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation has awarded 20 local high school seniors each with a $5,000 scholarship as part of its mission to support education in the areas served by Sawnee EMC.
“The Youth Scholarship Program is a shining example of what the Foundation and Sawnee EMC are all about; which is the commitment to be a partner and supporter in the various communities the Cooperative serves,” said Blake House, vice president of Sawnee EMC’s Member Services.
Sawnee EMC Foundation scholarship recipients for 2021 are:
• Logan Carras, Sequoyah High School
• Jasmine Song, Lambert High School
• Annsley Anglin, Dawson County High School
• Christopher Kelly, West Forsyth High School
• Emily Baldwin, Creekview High School
• Kevin Maranto, West Forsyth High School
• Colby Louise Hetzel, West Forsyth High School
• Valerie Ponomarev, Chattahoochee High School
• Grace Lim, Denmark High School
• Lauren Stephens, North Forsyth High School
• Jeremy Brown, Creekview High School
• Alana Murray, Alliance Academy
• Vibha Mohan, South Forsyth High School
• Kathleen Daly, Lambert High School
• Elizabeth Keys, Dawson County High School
• Tharini Kavitha, South Forsyth High School
• Kylissa Katalinich, Chattahoochee High School
• Katie Krznarich, Cambridge High School
• Caleb Roberson, Dawson County High School
• Quinn Benson, Forsyth Central High School
In the past 15 years, the Foundation has awarded a total of $952,500 in scholarships to 232 exceptional high schools seniors within Sawnee EMC’s seven-county service area.
“Supporting those in need in our communities, and helping these outstanding students continue their education is a key part of meeting the Foundation’s core mission,” said Deborah Pelfrey, chairman of the Foundation’s Board.
Questions about the program or the Sawnee Foundation can be found online at www.sawnee.com/round_up or directed to Cindy Badgett, director of external affairs for Sawnee EMC at 678-455-1399 or by email at cindy.badgett@sawnee.com.