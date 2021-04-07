Sawnee Foundation awards $100K in scholarships to students, including 11 from Forsyth

The Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation has awarded 20 local high school seniors each with a $5,000 scholarship as part of its mission to support education in the areas served by Sawnee EMC.

“The Youth Scholarship Program is a shining example of what the Foundation and Sawnee EMC are all about; which is the commitment to be a partner and supporter in the various communities the Cooperative serves,” said Blake House, vice president of Sawnee EMC’s Member Services.

Sawnee EMC Foundation scholarship recipients for 2021 are:

• Logan Carras, Sequoyah High School

• Jasmine Song, Lambert High School

• Annsley Anglin, Dawson County High School

• Christopher Kelly, West Forsyth High School

• Emily Baldwin, Creekview High School

• Kevin Maranto, West Forsyth High School

• Colby Louise Hetzel, West Forsyth High School

• Valerie Ponomarev, Chattahoochee High School

• Grace Lim, Denmark High School

• Lauren Stephens, North Forsyth High School

• Jeremy Brown, Creekview High School

• Alana Murray, Alliance Academy

• Vibha Mohan, South Forsyth High School

• Kathleen Daly, Lambert High School

• Elizabeth Keys, Dawson County High School

• Tharini Kavitha, South Forsyth High School

• Kylissa Katalinich, Chattahoochee High School

• Katie Krznarich, Cambridge High School

• Caleb Roberson, Dawson County High School

• Quinn Benson, Forsyth Central High School

In the past 15 years, the Foundation has awarded a total of $952,500 in scholarships to 232 exceptional high schools seniors within Sawnee EMC’s seven-county service area.

“Supporting those in need in our communities, and helping these outstanding students continue their education is a key part of meeting the Foundation’s core mission,” said Deborah Pelfrey, chairman of the Foundation’s Board.

Questions about the program or the Sawnee Foundation can be found online at www.sawnee.com/round_up or directed to Cindy Badgett, director of external affairs for Sawnee EMC at 678-455-1399 or by email at cindy.badgett@sawnee.com.