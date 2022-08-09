Songwriters Night at Legends Distillery benefits American Cancer Society

Join some Georgia songwriters at Legends Distillery as they share the inspiration and stories behind their songs.
Eventgoers will be able to enjoy some tunes in a “low-key, under-the-radar” setting, getting to know the artists in a way that supports camaraderie between the songwriters and the audience.
Featured songwriters include Ethan Phillips, April Rooks, Ken Forrester and Doug Harrell.
Listen to the music while enjoying Legends Distillery award-winning spirits and BBQ Haven Food Truck.
Price: $25-50. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.
When: 7-9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20
Where: Legends Distillery, 210 Industrial Park Drive, Cumming
For more information, visit Songwriters Night for Charity on Facebook.