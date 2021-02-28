South Forsyth DECA students hold fundraiser for Humane Society

DECA, an organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management, recently demonstrated its commitment to community service at South Forsyth Middle School.

The students organized fundraisers to benefit the Humane Society of Forsyth County. The students developed leadership, communication and teamwork skills. Through their efforts, the students raised $2,000 toward the local no-kill shelter that also provides free pet food to families.

“We are passionate about the animals and we appreciate any help we can get. This is wonderful, and I thank you so much,” said Debbie Bertsch, the executive director of the shelter.

Justine Daniel, shelter director, said she was also humbled and deeply grateful.

DECA officers Bradee Lewandowski and Elise Lacayo said this project allowed them to be of service to others, gain real-world experience and put academic learning into practice.

By participating in this event, they gained a sense of accomplishment and connection to the community by helping many abandoned animals and the shelter.