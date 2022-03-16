South Forsyth Rotarians donate to local charities

The South Forsyth Rotary Club recently completed a successful fundraiser to support local nonprofits. The club held a raffle with a cash prize and raised nearly $20,000 for three local charities.
$6,500 was donated to Mentor Me North Georgia, which provides mentoring relationships, connecting children in our community with volunteer mentors.
$6,500 was donated to Jesse’s House, a residential shelter facility that has served over 1000 girls in the 23 years it’s been in operation.
$6,500 was donated to the Bald Ridge Lodge, a local boys home that provides a supportive, safe environment for boys and young men.
“Our goal this year was to come together, raise money, and give back and we did just that. This was a win for our club and our community…the South Forsyth Rotary club actually started the Bald Ridge Lodge and it feels great to continue to support them”, said Sonja Bullard, who is currently the club president.
The South Forsyth Rotary club was founded in 1990 and meets at Polo Golf and Country Club every Wednesday at 12:15.