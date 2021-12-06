Tam serves up ‘helpings of hope’ to smiling faces, thankful for face-to-face event

After a “weird year last year,” Brian Tam was excited to get back to the party rooms above Tam’s BackStage to serve up steaming-hot meals to senior citizens and nonprofit organizations at the annual “Helpings of Hope” event.
Last November, volunteers carefully curated to-go boxes full of holiday foods and served them to residents in a drive-thru line outside the historic Cumming Public School.
After spending a year apart, Tam and dozens of volunteers were able to greet each smiling face with a handshake or a warm hug.
“I missed [having the event] in person last year,” Tam said. “The drive-thru was good, but this is just better — getting to see everyone.”
During the “Helpings of Hope” event on Monday, Nov. 29, Brian and Kelly Tam, along with volunteers including city of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, BOE chairwoman Kristin Morrissey, Rep. Lauren McDonald and Carter Patterson, were able to serve more than 250 plates.
Each plate was piled with holiday classics like ham, turkey, mashed potatoes and finished off with a yummy slice of pumpkin pie.
As the senior citizens ate their meals, Santa Claus stopped by for a visit to let each participant know that they were on the ‘Nice List’ this year.
Check out some photos from the event below.