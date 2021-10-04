These Forsyth County families are collecting donations for Afghan refugees coming to Georgia

Two Forsyth County families are rallying the community to donate essential items for Afghan refugees coming into the state in the coming weeks.

Deborah Langen and Amy Dawkins said they immediately called each other after they saw the news of the Taliban taking over in Afghanistan during the U.S. withdrawal. They read headlines about families being displaced and felt they needed to help in some way.

“Seeing that happen and knowing that these are families like us, when we think about that happening to our family and how devastating it would be, it just inspired us to take action,” Dawkins said.