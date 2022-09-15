These volunteers packed meals for foster, homeless families on Forsyth County YMCA's annual Days of Service

The Forsyth County Family YMCA brought together volunteers from across metro Atlanta to prepare bags of donated food and supplies for local foster families and homeless individuals on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The event was a small part of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s annual Days of Service, which helps bring organizations together to complete service projects benefiting neighbors and partners in need.
“Working together with volunteers, staff and partner organizations, the Y aims to make a measurable collective impact within the community,” according to a press release.For more information, visit https://www.ymcaatlanta.org/volunteer-opportunities/days-of-service.php.