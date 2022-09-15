By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
These volunteers packed meals for foster, homeless families on Forsyth County YMCA's annual Days of Service
Forsyth County Family YMCA’s Days of Service volunteers gather before beginning their community project on Saturday, Sept. 10, to support those in need. Photo courtesy of YMCA.

The Forsyth County Family YMCA brought together volunteers from across metro Atlanta to prepare bags of donated food and supplies for local foster families and homeless individuals on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event was a small part of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s annual Days of Service, which helps bring organizations together to complete service projects benefiting neighbors and partners in need.

“Working together with volunteers, staff and partner organizations, the Y aims to make a measurable collective impact within the community,” according to a press release.

For more information, visit https://www.ymcaatlanta.org/volunteer-opportunities/days-of-service.php.
Forsyth County Family YMCA volunteers Edwin del Carmen and Nyika Brown fold clothes to help prepare donation bags for foster families and homeless individuals in Forsyth County and surrounding communities. Photo courtesy of YMCA.
Marcus, Mack and Katy Krause organize donated clothing for delivery to community members. Photo courtesy of YMCA.