‘They got their wedding:’ Fairy Godmother’s Closet offers free dresses to brides

Many remember the classic fairy tales they watched or read growing up of princes, happy endings and, most importantly, the fairy godmothers who helped to make the princess’ dreams come true.



Of course, the reality is nothing like a fairy tale, but when it comes to weddings, Carol Williams tries to be a real-life fairy godmother for the bride-to-be.

That’s why she began her nonprofit, Fairy Godmother’s Closet, offering free dresses, veils and other wedding necessities to brides who may be in need or simply find themselves in an emergency right before the big day.

She started the nonprofit a few years ago in Oregon where she lived on a farm with her husband before moving across the country to Forsyth County in November.

Williams was able to start in a small shop near her home with hundreds of dresses of various sizes and styles, most donated by bridal shop owners who had out-of-season or runway dresses that they could no longer sell in their stores.

Many of these dresses come in sizes 00-26 and are all brand new.

Others in the community have also offered her the old dresses that they simply don’t want to store anymore.

“You’ve got to figure, the average gown is worn less than four hours when it goes out,” Williams said. “Most of the gals today want two dresses — one for the wedding, one for the reception. So you’ve got a dress you paid thousands for that you wore less than four hours.”

She even encourages women to donate their older dresses. With her experience in clothing design, she said she can always transform older dresses into a more modern or beautiful look.





