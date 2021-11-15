Third annual haunted house raises over $40,000 for cancer research

For the first time ever, the annual haunted house was an attraction during the Cumming County Fair & Festival in October.

The House of Four Scythes Haunted Attraction was open every night of the Cumming Fair, which ran from Oct. 7-17, and then remained open for the last two weekends in October.

The last two weekends featured the Clown Maze at the Carnival of Screams alongside the American Cancer Society’s Midway and Festival which included vendors, food trucks and music.

Proceeds from House of Four Scythes are donated to the American Cancer Society to help fund cancer research and supply cancer patients and survivors with the resources they need.

“The haunted house was something I wanted to add in our community, and the [American Cancer Society] stepped up to make that happen with the [City of Cumming] several years ago,” said Troy Brumbalow, mayor of the city of Cumming. “I knew that it would benefit greatly being included in the fair. It was a big win for everyone.”

This year, the haunt raised $40,000 for the American Cancer Society and $4,650 for other local organizations.

“Being open during the [Cumming Fair] was an exciting change for us. Although it did pose some new challenges and a longer schedule, it afforded us an opportunity to entertain a larger and more far-reaching audience,” said organizers of the House of Four Scythes. “Once again, this year, our team of hard-working volunteers came together, and with their time and talents, we successfully were able to make generous donations to ACS, as well as some other local organizations. We would like to thank the community for the wonderful support, and we are excited to continue to bring great fall fun to Forsyth County for years to come.”