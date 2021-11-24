‘Treated with dignity:’ The Place of Forsyth offers freedom of choice for families with new way of shopping, 7th annual Holiday House

New shopping method

One way they were able to offer the choice of items and food back to clients was through a new software, which allows families to pick out items they want online that are currently available in The Place’s warehouse.

Smith compared it to Instacart, which many have started using during the pandemic to order groceries from Publix and other stores on mobile devices.

To use the software, clients don’t always need their phone or access to the internet. They can come to The Place, and a volunteer will help them order whatever they may need for the next week.

Once they order what they want from a list of The Place’s inventory, a receipt is printed at the warehouse on Martin Road where volunteers then pack up bags according to the list. The bags are later brought to The Place where volunteers will bring them out to clients waiting in the parking lot.

“Not only does it help us control inventory better, but more importantly, it allows our clients to have a choice,” Smith said. “So they’re able to decide what they take home to their kids, and they’re able to better plan and use their food stamps for what they can’t get here.”

Before the start of the pandemic, Smith said she and her team began working with an architect to physically expand the food pantry to give families more space to come in and shop with points for the items they needed. As the pandemic began to calm down, The Place’s team decided that a major physical remodel was no longer needed.

"With the technology currently available, we felt an investment in software was a more efficient way to bring back choice to our clients and a more effective use of the resources the community has given invested in our programs and services,” Smith said.

So far this year, more than 960 households representing more than 3,000 individuals have used The Place of Forsyth's pantry for supplemental food, including 216 households who needed to use the pantry for the first time.

Clients waiting outside of The Place for orders of frozen meat, fresh produce and other items said they like the new software.

One woman said she has been coming to the pantry for about a year and the services offered at The Place have been amazing for her and her family.

“I’m just thankful I can get food every week,” she said. “I like [the new shopping system] much better you can get what you want and pick your own stuff.”

Smith said the software took about two months to fully implement, and it has required much more work from their volunteers to take orders, pack bags and get them out to families. In the end, though, she said it is entirely worth it to give that freedom of choice back to clients.

The nonprofit plans to continue to give choice back to families through the holidays this year with one of its largest annual events — The Place Holiday House.