'True reason of Christmas': Woman shares extensive nativity collection with public

More than 600 nativities, painstakingly placed with love and reverence, lined tables at Saint Brendan’s Catholic Church on Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19.

Marielos Bond, the owner of over 940 nativities, shared her personal samples of the depiction of the birth of Jesus, showing a wide variety of sets that represent different cultures, materials, sizes and styles.

Bond began collecting nativities over 40 years ago after “experiencing a busy Christmas with her young children.”

At the end of the holiday season, Bond said that she felt “the family had been caught up in the hustle and bustle” and were “disconnected from the true meaning of Christmas.”

To “remember the true reason of Christmas,” Bond put a nativity in every room of her house.

“Every year, I put up my nativities to [remember that] God loves us so much that he wanted to become one of us,” Bond said. “He wanted to be human and … show us that God and [humans] are united forever because [of that].”

Some of her more unique pieces include a nativity scene made from the ashes of Mount Saint Helen, a scene painted inside a walnut shell and another from Haiti with a coconut shell as the manger.

Bond’s collection of nativities includes pieces from every country in North, Central and South America, as well as others from India and Israel.

