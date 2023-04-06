This unique exhibit explores the Resurrection of Christ

As Easter approaches, St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church has announced a unique way for the community to explore the story of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus.
On April 22-23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Brendan Church will open its exhibit titled, “Shroud of Turin: A Story of Hope” for public viewing. The exhibit focuses on the Shroud of Turin, a mysterious burial cloth bearing the image of a man that many people believe to be the image of Jesus.
In the exhibit, visitors are presented with historical, scientific and scriptural evidence to guide them in making their own decision regarding the authenticity of the shroud.
“The difference between our exhibit and others is that we share the story of the Resurrection, the story of hope,” said the Rev. Matthew VanSmoorenburg. “Instead of suffering and pain, we focus on light and life.”
St. Brendan’s exhibit is one of only six permanent installations in the United States that are dedicated exclusively to exploration of the Shroud of Turin, and it displays several prominent features that make it unique.
The church commissioned a life-sized bronze cast from an Italian artist, Luigi Enzo Mattei, who determined the scale and dimensions of the sculpted human figure by matching them with the image on the shroud. Though Mattei has produced several other similar statues which are on display in places like Jerusalem and Rome, Italy, he told VanSmoorenburg that the sculpture at St. Brendan is his best work yet.
The exhibit also includes a full-sized authentic replica of the original Shroud of Turin which allows visitors to compare the image on the burial cloth to the bronze sculpture of the man who would have lain beneath it.
St. Brendan has given private tours by appointment to many groups including Christians of different denominations, Messianic Jews and even skeptics.
“We’re here for the community,” said St. Brendan Communications Director Shannon Meister. “It’s not just for Catholics.”
The inspiration for the exhibit came from experiences that occurred while VanSmoorenburg and church parishioners were visiting sites in the Holy Land.
Dave Mechler is one church member who was present on the trip to Israel and who was instrumental in organizing the Shroud of Turin exhibit.
“I feel like we’re spreading Christianity,” said Mechler. “A lot of people that come here bring others back.”
One woman from First Redeemer Church has been to the exhibit multiple times and said: “I was here on Sunday, and I had to bring [my daughter] back. It’s amazing. It’s very emotional.”
After walking through the exhibit, visitors are encouraged to find a place among the many plants and sculptures on the church grounds for quiet contemplation. St. Brendan just received a brand-new bronze statue of Jesus that will be part of an installation representing the Resurrection, which will be set up beside a small pond for that purpose.
“Evangelization is a big word to use,” said Meister. “But ultimately [Father Matthew] says that he wants us to feel like disciples, that we can take the story of Jesus out into the world, and this is one way to do it.”