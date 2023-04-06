This unique exhibit explores the Resurrection of Christ

As Easter approaches, St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church has announced a unique way for the community to explore the story of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus.

On April 22-23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Brendan Church will open its exhibit titled, “Shroud of Turin: A Story of Hope” for public viewing. The exhibit focuses on the Shroud of Turin, a mysterious burial cloth bearing the image of a man that many people believe to be the image of Jesus.

In the exhibit, visitors are presented with historical, scientific and scriptural evidence to guide them in making their own decision regarding the authenticity of the shroud.