‘We all love Betty:’ Local artist taking bids on her original Betty White painting to raise money for Humane Society

Katy McGill grew up watching “The Golden Girls,” and admiring Betty White as she portrayed the fun yet sassy character, Rose Nylund.



Later in life, White kept that spunk, positive energy and attitude so many witnessed. So when news broke of her death on New Year’s Eve, McGill, along with many across the country, couldn’t believe it.

"Betty White is just such a strong woman to all of us," McGill said. "It didn't feel like she was 99 [years old]. She was so full of life."

Just days after the news, the #BettyWhiteChallenge spread across social media platforms. With White being known for her love and passion for animals, the hashtag challenges users to find at least $5 to donate to a local animal shelter or rescue on Monday, Jan. 17 — which would have been White’s 100th birthday.

When McGill, a Forsyth County resident and now full-time artist, saw the challenge, she wanted to do more.

“I thought, well, why don’t I see if I can do better than taking $5 down there and see if anybody will bid on a portrait of her and at least get a portrait out of it,” she said.

With this idea in mind, McGill got to work on the painting.

The finished watercolor painting features Betty White’s character Rose from “The Golden Girls” clutching a small teddy bear. It was inspired by an episode where Rose grabs the teddy bear out of the hands of a little girl, aiming to teach the lesson that “sometimes life isn’t fair.”

“The picture itself I thought just captured the joy,” McGill said. “Because she brought us so much joy and laughter. That’s what I liked about it.”







