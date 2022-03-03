‘We are all devastated:’ Local Ukrainian church leaders scramble to get help, resources to refugees fleeing from Russian attacks

Vasily Lantukh has spent long hours in his office at New Life Church over the past week, checking in with his family in Ukraine every chance he could while praying for their safety.

The senior pastor, who left Ukraine for the U.S. more than 20 years ago, sat at his desk as he texted back and forth with his niece and her husband since Ukraine came under attack from Russia. While they are safe for now, Lantukh said the situation can change at any minute.

His niece’s husband sent him photos and videos of houses and small communities completely destroyed by Russian missiles, flames still burning what remained of some homes.

“That’s about five minutes of a walk from the place where he’s staying. And he came back and he’s still not given up. He got his kids together and they start worshiping God.”

In the next video he sent, he was strumming a guitar and singing along with his kids, a big smile on all of their faces.

“That’s the kind of people Ukrainians are,” Lantukh said. “They’re fighting for their freedom and for their belief. They’re fighting physically, emotionally and spiritually.”

But as they and other citizens fight to survive in Ukraine, Lantukh and many others in the Slavic community have vowed to fight and to provide help all the way from Forsyth County.