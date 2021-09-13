‘We need to open doors:’ Local philanthropist helps make new facility for Boys & Girls Club Lanier a reality

Ruth Goode, executive director of United Way Forsyth, said that she was “so excited” to share the plans for the new facility and explained a little bit of the background behind the project.

Goode said that the dream for the project manifested in 2012 when she and Judi Jenkins, business and community relations facilitator at Forsyth County Schools, began working together on a grant to have Forsyth County named as one of the Top 100 best communities in the nation for young people.

She said that through preparing for the grant, she and Jenkins began to explore the facets that could be improved upon in the community, such as after school programs and summer camps that are affordable for families.

Goode said that the idea of affordable programs sat for a while between the staff at United Way Forsyth, but in 2017, she took it before the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, and in 2018, a sect of BGCL began operating out of Cumming Elementary School.

Goode said that between the three years of operation at Cumming Elementary, kids’ reading and math scores went up, as well as their social skills and other social emotional learning capacities.

Jasmin Gaudlock, a former BGCL alumna, shared her personal testimony about how the club influenced her life and shaped her into the person she is today.

She said that she first began attending club activities when she was 12, but when she was around 16, her family suddenly experienced homelessness.

“It was a hard time in life,” Gaudlock said. “I struggled with it because I felt like there were so many obstacles that were getting in our way every time we’d try to find somewhere to live, but I was able to overcome these obstacles with help from the Boys and Girls Club.”

Gaudlock said that the club taught her valuable life lessons like positivity and perseverance, and that the “staff didn’t give up on me even when I wanted to give up on myself.”

Years later in 2018, Gaudlock found herself back at the club after her mother was in a “horrible car accident” that left her paralyzed. She said she didn’t know what to do, but at the time was seeking employment at the club because it was a “safe haven” for her.

Since then, Gaudlock has graduated as a first-generation graduate from the University of North Georgia and has been working as a fourth-grade teacher. She currently tutors others at Boys & Girls Club Lanier in Gainesville after school hours.