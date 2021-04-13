‘We’re not the Jesse’s House of yesteryear' — Forsyth County youth shelter updates website, logo to reflect improvement in care

Jesse’s House recently made changes to its branding, logo and website as leadership said they realized many in the community did not fully understand the youth shelter and all it does for adolescent girls in the area experiencing abuse and neglect. Jesse's House Executive Director Elizabeth Johnson.

Executive Director Elizabeth Johnson said the website now includes more information on services that they provide for girls staying with them and volunteer opportunities for those in the community. They also updated the language, removing phrases such as “emergency youth shelter” and “at-risk girls” to better reflect their current mission.

“It was something that I felt like needed to happen because there was a kind of dated feel to the understanding of what we did,” Johnson said. “I just wanted [everyone] to know we’re not the Jesse’s House of yesteryear.”

Jesse’s House came about after Kennesaw State University conducted an assessment of north Georgia in 1996 which found that there was a need in Forsyth County for a girl’s youth shelter. Through community donations, including a house from the family of Jesse Morris, the shelter opened in 1998.

For some time, Johnson said girls’ stay at the shelter was limited to only 90 days, and the shelter was licensed only to provide basic care. This was reflected in the shelter’s previous logo, which advertised it as an emergency youth shelter.

Johnson said this is one of the biggest changes she has seen at the shelter since beginning as a counselor there in 2016 and then moving up as program director in October.

Taking time to breathe

As girls are placed with the shelter either through the Forsyth County Juvenile Court or Division of Family and Children Services, they usually come into it after having faced serious trauma, or they may need extra care. Johnson said she has put a heavier focus on making sure they are meeting more of the girls’ needs before discharging them, which means providing treatment and counseling.

Jesse’s House no longer has a limit on how long girls can stay, and the staff is now licensed for Additional Watchful Oversight, allowing them to bring in girls who may need that extra attention.

“The approach that I have had since becoming the program director is asking, ‘What can we do for these girls while they’re here?’ Johnson said. “Not just give them a bed to sleep in, which is important. But what is it we’ll be able to do?”

Since 2016, Johnson said their length of stay has increased by around 130% for girls placed by DFCS and more than 420% for girls placed by the juvenile court. The increased stay, now at an average of about nine months, not only allows the staff to provide better care for the girls, but Johnson also believes it allows the girls to grow more comfortable with their counselors and open up about past abuse.

In just the past three years, Johnson said the number of girls receiving additional care at the shelter has increased by 975%.

“I think that [extra time] allows us to have more of an impact on them,” Johnson said. “Because these are formative years, we can make a difference.”