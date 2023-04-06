What is Ramadan? Local Muslim family shares what the holy month is all about

Shayah Smiley and his wife have awakened every morning at around 5 a.m. this month to pray and make a quick meal in the dark hours before the sun rises.
The Forsyth County couple eats and enjoys time with their young daughter and son before they head out for the day with a Quran in hand, and they don’t eat or drink anything again until the sun once again dips below the horizon.
This is because he and his family, along with around 1.9 billion other Muslims across the globe, are in the middle of the holy month of Ramadan, which started on March 23.
Teaching others
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, believed to be the most sacred because it marks the start of when the first verses of the Quran were first revealed by God to the Prophet Muhammad.
Although Islam is the fastest-growing religion and is estimated to surpass Christianity as the world’s largest, according to 2017 data by the Pew Research Center, Smiley said he has noticed many in the community do not know what Ramadan is or its significance to the Islamic faith.
“Outside of my Muslim friends, people don’t really know,” Smiley said.
That is why he and his wife, who have lived in the county since 2017, take time every year to educate others about the faith and the holy month.
To do this, Smiley said they all take bags filled with treats to neighbors to explain that the lights and decorations they put up are a way for them to recognize the holy month, they volunteer to read stories about Ramadan at their daughter’s school and they talk with anyone who asks more about the practices centered around the month.
Most importantly, they want the community to know that Ramadan is all about strengthening spirituality and one’s closeness with God.
What Ramadan is all about
One step in achieving this step toward spirituality for Muslims is fasting while the sun is up. Fasting, however, does not just mean giving up food and drink. Smiley said fasting also means giving up on “bad habits” like gossiping, swearing, lying and arguing.
“The bad habits we’re supposed to stay away from anyway, but specifically during Ramadan, we’re taught that if you fast but talk bad about people, if you fast but argue all day and do those things, your fast is invalidated,” Smiley said. “It’s just a way to try to reinforce — don’t do these things.”
There are two parts of the day, however, when Muslims sit down for a meal. A pre-dawn meal, called suhoor, is typically eaten after a morning prayer.
Smiley said that after the suhoor, he and his family usually go about their day as usual while occasionally reading from the Quran and keeping away from those bad habits. They drop off their daughter and school and head to work before spending time together at home before iftar, a breaking of the daily fast after sunset.
Muslims usually break their daily fast with water and dates before having a meal and ending the night with a prayer.
“It’s kind of a packed day because you go to school, you go to work,” Smiley said. “None of that changes, but you try to insert more reciting the Quran, more prayers at night time.”
Celebrating Eid al-Fitr
After the holy month, Muslims then celebrate the Eid al-Fitr, a three-day festival celebrating the breaking of the fast.
The morning of Eid, families all over the world dress up and go to a mosque for a special prayer before having a community-wide celebration filled with food, family, games and presents for kids.
After celebrating at their mosque in Alpharetta, Smiley said he and his family always spend time together for Eid, going out to eat and maybe taking their daughter out to a trampoline park or to get ice cream. For them, the holiday has always been a special celebration and tradition.
“It’s unexplainable,” Smiley said. “It’s euphoric, and it’s not because you get to eat. Yeah, you get to eat, but it’s the accomplishment of I did the 30 days, we gave to charity and we did these good deeds. You feel good about it.”
Some have described Eid as being as important to Muslims as Christmas day is to many Christians.
“It’s just a whole event,” Smiley said. “It’s so great. It’s a feeling of community because you know every Muslim in the world is celebrating with you.”
The sighting of the moon
This year, Eid will land on either Friday, April 21, or Saturday, April 22, depending on the sighting of the moon.
This timing is another reason Smiley said Eid and Ramadan can be confusing for non-Muslims. The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, with a month starting with the crescent moon and ending with the new moon after either 29 or 30 days.
This calendar isn’t as set-in-stone as the Gregorian calendar many are familiar with where March is always 31 days and April is always 30.
“You look on the 29th night for the new moon,” Smiley said. “If you see the moon, then Ramadan is over, but if you don’t see the moon, you have a 30th day.”
Eid is celebrated the day after the month is over, but because the date isn’t completely set until the day before, Smiley and his wife said it can sometimes be difficult getting time off work or school to celebrate with family.
But as they tell more in the community more about Islam and Ramadan, they hope others will begin to better understand Ramadan and Eid and their importance to them and other Muslims in north Georgia.“It’s just so people know, ‘Hey, it’s time for Ramadan and this is what’s coming up.’”