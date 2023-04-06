What is Ramadan? Local Muslim family shares what the holy month is all about

Teaching others

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, believed to be the most sacred because it marks the start of when the first verses of the Quran were first revealed by God to the Prophet Muhammad.

Although Islam is the fastest-growing religion and is estimated to surpass Christianity as the world’s largest, according to 2017 data by the Pew Research Center, Smiley said he has noticed many in the community do not know what Ramadan is or its significance to the Islamic faith.

“Outside of my Muslim friends, people don’t really know,” Smiley said.

That is why he and his wife, who have lived in the county since 2017, take time every year to educate others about the faith and the holy month.

To do this, Smiley said they all take bags filled with treats to neighbors to explain that the lights and decorations they put up are a way for them to recognize the holy month, they volunteer to read stories about Ramadan at their daughter’s school and they talk with anyone who asks more about the practices centered around the month.

Most importantly, they want the community to know that Ramadan is all about strengthening spirituality and one’s closeness with God.