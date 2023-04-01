Where a new church will be built in Forsyth County

Six acres of land off Matt Hwy will soon be the site of worship for the Southern Baptist congregation of Hope Fellowship.
Hope Fellowship is a small church of just under 100 members who officially began meeting for Bible study and worship in May of 2018. Now, almost five years after its humble beginning in a rented space at Liberty Middle School, the congregation is preparing to build its own church off Hwy 369.
Just last week, Hope Fellowship Pastor Barry Crocker learned that his church had been awarded $782,678 by the John C. Lasko Foundation Trust, a grant that is focused on helping to construct lasting churches and spreading the Christian faith.
“Our congregation was thrilled to receive word that we were awarded the grant,” Crocker said. “There were shouts of praise, tears of joy, and celebration for several minutes after I announced it.”
The John C. Lasko grant requires that the church would have already purchased land and raised half of the money needed for completion of the project. Through regular donations and giving during Sunday services, the members of Hope Fellowship had met those requirements.
“It is equal parts the dedication of the church and the grant making this happen,” said congregation member Lynn Dotson.
During the COVID-19 lockdowns, school rentals were halted, and Hope Fellowship was forced to find a new space to worship. For a span of several months, congregants continued to meet in the parking lot of Liberty Middle School, and eventually moved into a rented storefront at 1310 Canton Hwy in Cumming.
The church purchased the land for development in January of 2020, and applied for the grant in July of 2022.
“We prayed about this for almost 9 months,” said Crocker. “It was a real confirmation of our faith, and a real shot of enthusiasm into our church.”
The John C. Lasko grant contributes only to the sanctuary, or worship space, of the church, but Crocker says the $2.5 million project will include classrooms, offices, and a half-court gym.
“Our goals as a church will not change once in the new building,” said Crocker. “We have always been about loving God, loving each other, and loving the lost. But the new building and location will afford us a better opportunity to continue doing that.”
Members of the church say they enjoy the family gathering feel of Hope Fellowship services.
“It is just church,” said Dotson. “Like the one you went to with your grandmother when you were a kid.”
Crocker also stressed the desire to become more involved in community outreach to attract new visitors and impact the surrounding neighborhoods.
“The building is just the place to worship, study, and grow,” Crocker said. “The real ministry has got to happen outside the doors of the church.”
Hope Fellowship is currently in the process of hiring an associate pastor to focus on ministry with children, youth, and young families. It expects to open the doors of their new church building this fall.