Where a new church will be built in Forsyth County

Six acres of land off Matt Hwy will soon be the site of worship for the Southern Baptist congregation of Hope Fellowship.

Hope Fellowship is a small church of just under 100 members who officially began meeting for Bible study and worship in May of 2018. Now, almost five years after its humble beginning in a rented space at Liberty Middle School, the congregation is preparing to build its own church off Hwy 369.

Just last week, Hope Fellowship Pastor Barry Crocker learned that his church had been awarded $782,678 by the John C. Lasko Foundation Trust, a grant that is focused on helping to construct lasting churches and spreading the Christian faith.