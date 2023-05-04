Why community members came together at the Cumming City Center for a day of prayer

The Cumming City Center hosted the annual Forsyth County National Day of Prayer at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater on Thursday, May 4, inviting community leaders to guide guests in prayer for the county, state and nation.
Parker McFarland, who helped to organize the event with other community church leaders, welcomed everyone to the City Center for the special event meant for people of all faiths to take a moment to pause, reflect and pray.
He took the audience through the history behind the day, and why it is important to those across the country.
“We had our very first National Day of Prayer in 1775,” McFarland explained to the crowd. “The first continental congress called for it, and it was actually a year before we became a country.”
The National Day of Prayer first became public law in 1952 when the U.S. Congress passed a joint resolution, amended by President Ronald Reagan in 1988, to specifically designate the first Thursday in May as the official day of prayer.
But before starting the day of prayer, McFarland invited Board of Commissioners Chair Alfred John to lead the Pledge of Allegiance. City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow then read a proclamation designating Thursday, May 4, 2023, as the 72nd National Day of Prayer.
“The citizens of Cumming and Forsyth County treasure the freedom to gather in united prayer, exercise a reliance on God’s power in the face of all challenges and threats and ask Him for His blessing on every individual and family in our community,” he read from one portion of the proclamation.
Members of War Hill Church sang “The Great I Am,” with members of the crowd joining in with the lyrics with their hands raised to the sky.
Following the song, Restoration Church Pastor Chuck Ramsey led the crowd in a prayer to invite God into the community.
“Our world is in turmoil,” Ramsey said. “Our culture is in chaos. Never before have we needed you more than we need you right now, so Lord, we come with hungry hearts. We are desperate for you, Lord …. We come to you with a desperation that we’ve never known in our lifetime.”
Lambert High School Principal Dr. Gary Davison then led a prayer for students and educators in the county and across the nation, asking the crowd who “feel the same pull of evil coming over our children” to call out, “Let them be!”
He went on to describe an “evil hand” trying to take children that is felt in the nation today to “keep them from being productive, keep them from being happy, keep them from following [God].”
Through the prayer, he invited God into the hearts of every student in the county and city and every school.
Similarly, Beth Hathorn with Whispering Hope, a local women’s resources and pregnancy center, led a prayer for the county’s children, stating that citizens have treated children with “great contempt” in the U.S.
“Our hearts break for our children today and the things that they have to face,” Hathorn said, asking God to forgive everyone for the “sins we are committing against our children today.”
Atlanta-based actor Brian Porzio led a prayer for the media and entertainment industry before Free Chapel Pastor Tim Price ended with the last prayer for unity in the church.
Parker McFarland closed out the event by thanking everyone for coming out to the City Center for the day of prayer and each of the church and community leaders who took part.
For more information about the Forsyth County National Day of Prayer, visit the prayer movement’s Facebook page, Forsyth Prays.