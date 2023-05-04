Why community members came together at the Cumming City Center for a day of prayer

But before starting the day of prayer, McFarland invited Board of Commissioners Chair Alfred John to lead the Pledge of Allegiance. City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow then read a proclamation designating Thursday, May 4, 2023, as the 72nd National Day of Prayer.

“The citizens of Cumming and Forsyth County treasure the freedom to gather in united prayer, exercise a reliance on God’s power in the face of all challenges and threats and ask Him for His blessing on every individual and family in our community,” he read from one portion of the proclamation.

Members of War Hill Church sang “The Great I Am,” with members of the crowd joining in with the lyrics with their hands raised to the sky.

Following the song, Restoration Church Pastor Chuck Ramsey led the crowd in a prayer to invite God into the community.

“Our world is in turmoil,” Ramsey said. “Our culture is in chaos. Never before have we needed you more than we need you right now, so Lord, we come with hungry hearts. We are desperate for you, Lord …. We come to you with a desperation that we’ve never known in our lifetime.”