WildeWood Farm celebrates Christmas with interactive live nativity production

WildeWood Farm Inc., located at 5150 Oak Grove Circle in Cumming, put on its very first Christmas production, comprised of an interactive live nativity scene. The farm had three shows during the weekend of Dec. 18 through Dec. 20.

Each show began with participants finding seats around socially distanced fires, both for proper lighting and warmth. Volunteers dressed as people of Bethlehem, Roman soldiers and shepherds filtered in and requested room at the inn, which was full, of course.

Mary (played by Kendra Sanderson) and Joseph arrived on a donkey and were promptly turned away from the inn. They moved to the stable, surrounded by animals owned by WildeWood Farm and soon, baby Jesus was born.