Wildewood Farm celebrates Easter with interactive play

In December 2020, participants gathered around small campfires at Wildewood Farm Inc., all waiting with anticipation to celebrate Christmas. Animals from the farm were guided by volunteers and members of the farm to portray the birth of Jesus.
Hannah Zapletal, owner of Wildewood Farm, decided to put on another play for Easter. Due to the success of the live nativity at Christmas, she wanted to feature the animals again and provide an interactive experience for families looking to celebrate the holiday.
“Each presentation of the Easter play offered a unique, live telling the unforgettable story that split time from B.C. to A.D.,” Zapletal said. “It is the greatest love story of all time; Jesus stepped down from His throne in Heaven and came to Earth on a mission to redeem mankind from evil.”
Despite the nasty weather over the weekend, the farm held two separate Improv Easter Reenactments on March 27 and 28. Over 60 residents of Forsyth County joined Wildewood Farm to celebrate Easter.
During each production, families gathered together in socially distanced seating groups and watched as volunteers told the story of Easter. Gloria Loyer, Zapletal’s mother, narrated the story while guests were encouraged to join in and sing hymns.
After the show, the volunteer who had portrayed Jesus gave his testimony and thanked guests for coming. A prayer ended the event and guests were free to mingle with the cast members, hold baby chicks or feed some of the farm’s goats.
“A special thank you for our thirty-member cast, costume makers, participants and Christ Community Church for their financial contribution offsetting the costs of this production,” Zapletal said. “We hope to offer this play and the one at Christmas for years to come.”
Wildewood Farm is planning to have another Christmas production this December. In the meantime, Zapletal invites those interested in the farm to find more information at https://www.wildewoodfarminc.com/.
The farm offers a variety of different services including riding lessons, birthday parties and equine therapy. The farm is at 5150 Oak Grove Circle in Cumming.