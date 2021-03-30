Wildewood Farm celebrates Easter with interactive play

In December 2020, participants gathered around small campfires at Wildewood Farm Inc., all waiting with anticipation to celebrate Christmas. Animals from the farm were guided by volunteers and members of the farm to portray the birth of Jesus.



Hannah Zapletal, owner of Wildewood Farm, decided to put on another play for Easter. Due to the success of the live nativity at Christmas, she wanted to feature the animals again and provide an interactive experience for families looking to celebrate the holiday.