12 businesses, restaurants offering Mother’s Day specials this year

By now, with Mother’s Day approaching on Sunday, May 10, Brian Tam’s two restaurants would be comfortably booked with reservations.

The longtime local restaurateur and his staff at Tam’s BackStage and Tam’s Tupelo in Cumming would be anticipating the rush of families going out to celebrate moms with a special meal.

This year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, that is going to look a little different.

Unlike some establishments around the county and state, Tam has not reopened the dining areas in his restaurants despite the OK from Gov. Brian Kemp. Tam doesn’t sense his customers are ready to return to that experience yet, he said, and his employees are concerned for their safety.

But Tam and other restaurant and business owners in Forsyth County are still offering ways for residents to treat the mothers in their life.

“We’re looking forward to doing what we do,” Tam said, “which is serve some really great food.”

Tam has devised family meals at his two restaurants featuring some signature menu items.

Tam’s BackStage, located at 215 Ingram Ave., is offering a baked salmon family meal for $49.99 and surf and turf family meal featuring prime rib and lobster tails for $89.99. The meals, which can feed up to four people, also include the option of a caesar or house salad, baked or sweet potato or roasted vegetables.

At Tam’s Tupelo, located at 1050 Buford Road, customers can order prime rib and scallops and jambalaya family meals for $79.99 and $59.99, respectively. Each comes with a choice of salad, homemade sweet potato biscuit and honey butter.

Customers can pre-order meals at both restaurants, which is offering curbside pick-up service between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

Tam’s BackStage can be reached at 678-455-8310 or www.tamsbackstage.com, while more information about Tam’s Tupelo’s specials is available at www.tamstupelo.com or 470-839-2024.

At Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant, the popular family-owned establishment is offering special packages of “take and bake” trays that can feed four to eight people for $60.

There are four choices — chicken piccata, chicken francese, cheese stuffed shells and lasagna — and each comes with garlic bread, house salad and bottle of Santos Sangria or Prosecco which can be pre-ordered over the phone (770-475-9100) or website (casanuova.mobilebytes.com) and picked up on Saturday, from 4-9 p.m., or Sunday, from 1-8 p.m.

The many restaurants and shops at Halcyon, at 6365 Halcyon Way, are also offering Mother’s Day specials and events:

Though this Mother’s Day will be different, Tam said his employees are looking forward to a busy day.

“We’re excited to see a lot of our regular guests,” Tam said, “and we’re excited for the employees to interact with them.”