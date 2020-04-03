2 Halcyon eateries find creative ways to re-open

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Two eateries at Halcyon that temporarily closed their doors have now reopened with new plans for curbside pick-up and delivery options along with modified hours and menus.



Butcher & Brew, an American gastropub, is now offering a limited to-go menu from 12-7 p.m. this week, including favorite dishes like the Gustavo fried chicken sandwich and B&B Burger as well as a large selection of bottled craft beer. B&B’s beloved popcorn is also still included free with every order.

Guests can call 770-559-037 to place an order for curbside pickup at the Halcyon location at 6690 Town Square. The restaurant is also working to have online ordering available by next week and looking into delivery options, too.

Popbar re-opened on Thursday, April 2, and will continue to operate from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday. The shop is taking new measures to ensure staff and customer safety, including using a bamboo pole with a hook to deliver orders to customers' cars for curbside pick-ups.

Popbar is also offering delivery via Doordash and Grubhub, which are currently waiving commission fees. The shop has also simplified its menu "while still maintaining a wide range of flavors," according to a statement.

Meanwhile, many of Halcyon's other restaurants have remained open during the pandemic via curbside pickup and delivery services, including: