4 local coffee shops to help start your day

Community Cup
A locally owned and operated coffeehouse selling locally sourced products and a portion of proceeds going to local nonprofits. The definition of Community.
Of course the shop has drip coffee, cold brew coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and a variety of teas, but get adventurous and try the Strawberry Shortcake Latte, S'more's Mocha, P'Nut Butter and Vanilla Latte. And it’s the only shop in Cumming with Nitro Cold Brew.
Where: 125 Tribble Gap Rd suite 103, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-297-5569, communitycupga.com
Rendezvous Café
A family-owned coffee shop that offers a variety of brunch items, special Macarons, Cream Puffs, gluten-free pastries, etc.
Where: 543 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-297-3739, Find them on Facebook here.
Espressos Coffee
This shop provides customers with a relaxing environment, an excellent staff serving top notch specialty drinks and a full food menu. Start off with the finest coffees from around the globe, add Italian chocolates and caramels, throw in the finest French Monin syrups, add homemade desserts we baked onsite as well as from local bakeries and lastly, serve a full breakfast and lunch.
Where: 5670 Atlanta Hwy #3B, Alpharetta, GA 30004
Contact: 770-558-2701, espressoscoffee.com
Nido Café
At Nido, you will find Premium Coffee and Tea.
When you have the best Mythos grinder combined with the best LaMarzocco espresso machine plus a highly trained barista you get incredible coffee, espresso, lattes, cappuccinos and more. And the exclusive Cips roast will not disappoint the coffee-lover in you. A premium selection of organic herbal, green, black, and chai teas can be served hot or cold.
Where: 5755 Clarion St, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 678-341-9695, nidocafevickery.com