4 places to have a cigar and drink

If you're in the mood for a great cigar, I found a few places for you to try.
Take a friend, relax, have a drink and enjoy the atmosphere.
Cumming Cigar Company
The Cumming Cigar Company is a place to come sit and relax without any of today’s pressures and to feel what it was like when it was an old service station. It is a laid-back environment where the staff is friendly and knowledgeable with true southern hospitality. This building evokes everything about relationships, hard work, and hours of laughter and is a way to preserve the history and character of the building. It makes a great laidback cigar shop that will serve our community well.
Have a cigar with a beer or a glass of wine.
Choose your cigar: My Father, Ashton, Altadis, Rocky Patel, Perdomo, General Cigar, Diamond Crown, A Fuente, 7-20-4, Tatuaje, Island Jim, Oscar, AJ Fernandez.
Where: 203 E Main St, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 678-771-8827, www.cummingcigars.com
The Cigar Shoppe
The Cigar Shoppe has over 1,000 varieties of cigars and three separate lounges areas. They have a phenomenal bar with more than 70 different beers from all around the world. Try one of over 1,500 different wines. Sit in one of five lounge areas or the outside patio.
“Best shop I've been to in Georgia. The atmosphere is welcoming and friendly, the staff is helpful. Great selection in the humidor. Lots of good beers to choose from, including local and craft brews.” – one reviewer said
Where: 4320 Settendown Village Road, Suite 800
Contact: 770-888-9396, www.thecigarshoppe.net
The Chateau Wine & Cigar Bar
We are a retail cigar store with full-service wine and beer in the Johns Creek area.
Choose your cigar: Nub by Oliva, Cohiba, Esteban Carreras, Alec Bradley, Acid, Camacho, Joya De Nicaragua, Avo, Foundation, Punch, Micallef, Drew Estate, Diesel Whiskey Row, Cao, Macanudo, My Father, Oliva, Leaf by Oscar, La Gloria Cubana, RoMa Craft, Padron, Partagas, Perdomo.
Upcoming events:
Thursday Night Poker: 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec 2
Thursday Night Poker with The Cigar Brokers: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16
Ugly Sweater Christmas Party: 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18
Where: Shops at Johns Creek, 4090 Johns Creek Pkwy, Suwanee, GA 30024
Contact: 678-822-0912, www.thechateaucigarbar.com
Cigar Studio 57
The store features a magnificent walk-in humidor which was crafted with beautiful Spanish cedar accented with a wide range of over 500 premium cigars. With an uncompromising environment, the lounge includes a state-of-the-art ventilation system, comfortable leather seating, free WiFi and high-definition TVs.
Choose your cigar: Acid, Alee Bradley, Ashton, AVO, Baccarat, CAO, Camacho, Cohiba, Corjo, Davidoff, Drew Estates, Gurkha, H. Upmann, Kristoff, La Gloria Cubana, Macanudo, Montecristo, Oliva, Partagas, Punch, Perdomo, Prima del Rey, Rocky Patel, Romeo Y Julieta.
Where: 1370 Buford Hwy, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 770-844-4224
