4 places to have a cigar and drink

The Cumming Cigar Company is a place to come sit and relax without any of today’s pressures and to feel what it was like when it was an old service station. It is a laid-back environment where the staff is friendly and knowledgeable with true southern hospitality. This building evokes everything about relationships, hard work, and hours of laughter and is a way to preserve the history and character of the building. It makes a great laidback cigar shop that will serve our community well.

Have a cigar with a beer or a glass of wine.

Choose your cigar: My Father, Ashton, Altadis, Rocky Patel, Perdomo, General Cigar, Diamond Crown, A Fuente, 7-20-4, Tatuaje, Island Jim, Oscar, AJ Fernandez.

Where: 203 E Main St, Cumming, GA 30040

Contact: 678-771-8827, www.cummingcigars.com

Find them on Facebook here.









The Cigar Shoppe



