4 restaurants to get authentic Mexican food





Savory Mexican Restaurant is Forsyth County's new standard for Mexican food. Built in 2019, it was passionately and lovingly restored for a more comfortable and sophisticated dining experience.

“We've combined the essence of historic Mexican food with new-age homemade Mexican cuisine, along with a worldwide of spice blend selection, to bring you the newest and most unique dining experience.”

Try the enchiladas verdes, tacos dorados or chilaguiles.

Other specialties:

Bistek en salsa verde: Chuck roast cooked with caramelized onions, tomatillo salsa and rice and refried beans.

Bistek a la Mexicana: Chuck roast cooked with caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, roasted jalapeno peppers and rice and refried beans.

Huevos Al Gusto: Three eggs, cooked to your preference and served with rice and refried beans.

Find the menu online for more.

Where: 337 Dahlonega St., Suite B, Cumming, GA 30040

Contact: 470-253-8003, online at savorymexicanrestaurant.com, Find them on Facebook.



