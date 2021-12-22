4 restaurants to get authentic Mexican food

If you haven't tried authentic Mexican food, you're missing out.
I found four local eateries where you will find fresh, made-to-order food that will leave you wanting more.
Savory Mexican Restaurant
Savory Mexican Restaurant is Forsyth County's new standard for Mexican food. Built in 2019, it was passionately and lovingly restored for a more comfortable and sophisticated dining experience.
“We've combined the essence of historic Mexican food with new-age homemade Mexican cuisine, along with a worldwide of spice blend selection, to bring you the newest and most unique dining experience.”
Try the enchiladas verdes, tacos dorados or chilaguiles.
Other specialties:
Bistek en salsa verde: Chuck roast cooked with caramelized onions, tomatillo salsa and rice and refried beans.
Bistek a la Mexicana: Chuck roast cooked with caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, roasted jalapeno peppers and rice and refried beans.
Huevos Al Gusto: Three eggs, cooked to your preference and served with rice and refried beans.
Find the menu online for more.
Where: 337 Dahlonega St., Suite B, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-253-8003, online at savorymexicanrestaurant.com, Find them on Facebook.
Carniceria Hernandez
The company was established in 2003 and had been responsible for providing outstanding service and products ever since.
Try the tripa or queso sope, which is a traditional Mexican dish with a fried masa base and savory toppings; tripa, pollo (chicken) or asada (steak) quesadilla; milanesa de pollo torta, which is a breaded chicken fried steak, jamon (ham) torta; or tripa or pastor (spice pork) taco.
Where: 310 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 678-455-8054, fax 678-455-8055, carniceriahernandez.net, Find them on Facebook.
La Zacatecana Taqueria
A family-owned, authentic Mexican food, with outdoor dining and curbside pickup.
“Fresh, made to order. Authentic and not covered in cheese sauce. Large portions, friendly staff. Will definitely be coming back.” -online review
Try a burrito with flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce sour cream, onions, peppers, and choice of meat.
Or try sope: A thick corn tortilla with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and cheese.
Traditional corn Mexican tacos: Choose from steak, chicken, pork, sausage, beef tongue, tripa, barbacoa, suadero or alambre.
Check online for more menu options.
Where: 104 Pirkle Ferry Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 678-455-4440, find them online here, and find them on Facebook.
Juarez Taqueria
Try a taco, torta, platillo, quesadilla, chilaquiles, burrito, gordita, sope, huarache, larguita, tamale or chorizo con Papa. Choose meats like steak, sausage, chicken, grilled pork or chicharon.
Desserts include pan dulce, gelatina, flan and pastel.
“If you haven't had the pleasure of enjoying lunch at Juarez Taqueria located off 306 & 369 in the old Exxon station next to the new Race Trac station you should. It's by far the best authentic Mexican food I've had the pleasure eating in a very long time, especially in North Forsyth. 5 stars guys. I absolutely enjoyed spending my money to eat your food. Delicious!” – from an online reviewer
Where: 3375 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 470-577-5448, Find them on Facebook