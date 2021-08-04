5 hidden gems to find a great meal

Whether you have lived in Forsyth County for two years or two decades, you may not have heard of some of these great places to get an awesome meal.
This week, we picked out some hidden gems for you to try.
See our choices below.
Gasthaus Tirol
Gasthaus Tirol has been serving authentic German cuisine in downtown Cumming for more than 25 years. The Bier Garden offers a place for customers to relax outside, admire the surrounding greenery, eat dinner if they choose, and sip one of the many types of beer offered. Try the potato pancakes, giant Bavarian pretzel, goulash soup, wiener schnitzel, Holstein wiener schnitzel or a sampler platter, Sauerbraten, and finish with and apple strudel, raspberry ganache cake or German chocolate cheesecake, just to name a few.
Where: 310 Atlanta Road, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 770-887-7224, gasthaus-cumming.com
Tam’s Backstage
Tam’s Backstage Restaurant is in its 16th year as one of Forsyth County’s most successful food and spirits gathering spots with dining in the basement of the town’s historic 1923 school building. Try the tilapia piccata, Brian’s chicken, mixed seafood grill, Broadway pasta, city pasta, shellfish linguine, roasted duck ravioli, Backstage burger or a salad. Tam’s has a variety of wines to choose from with weekly wine specials.
Where: 215 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 678-455-8310, tamsbackstage.com
Baba's Gyro & Kabob
An award-winning restaurant, Baba’s Gyro & Kabob is one spot you may have missed. Located near a Shell station on Ronald Reagan, it can be easy to overlook. But you don’t want to miss this gem.
For lunch, try the caprese salad, Spanikopeta, calamari, Mediterranean appetizer, baba ganoush, a variety of soups, salads and subs, and of course the Gyros made with a variety of ingredients. For dinner try the grilled chicken and rice, grilled lamb gyro and rice, served with saffron basmati rice, Tzatziki sauce, sautéed vegetables and a Greek salad. Or try the baked ravioli, Shirin polo, disoronno, moussaka, lamb shank or one of the kabobs. For dessert, crème brulee, tiramisu, baklava are just a few choices on the menu.
Where: 2310 Ronald Reagan Blvd Suite A, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 770-888-8100, babasgyros.com
Lake Burrito
This spot will give you some good vibes! Go get some queso, salsa and guacamole. Add that to a burrito, the Lake Burrito bowl, taco salad, nachos, tacos and more. You can also order party boxes for an office lunch, family dinner, impromptu fiesta or just because! And pick up some merch while you’re there.
Where: 3050 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 508-443-1116, lakeburrito.com
Guy's Biscuit Barn
Want a good Southern breakfast that will stick with you all day? This is the place to go. Get some bacon, sausage, red link, chicken, tenderloin and more to go with your biscuit. Or just get biscuits and gravy. Try the grits, pancakes, French toast, western omelet, grilled cheese or a BLT. Start your day off right!
Where: 1810 Dr. Bramblett Road, Cumming, GA 30028
Contact: 770-889-1930, www.facebook.com/GuysBiscuitBarn