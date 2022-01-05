5 local places to get your health fix

I don't know about you, but I'm still full from what seems like two months of holiday food.
So I started looking for a few places to get a health fix. Check out my list below!
Lake Pointe Nutrition
Lake Pointe offers fast food for healthy people. The meal replacement shakes are 24-27 grams of protein, 200-250 calories, low sugar, low carbs, and taste delicious. The loaded teas are 24 calories, zero sugar and loaded with energy and focus.
Where: 5285 Lake Pointe Center Dr Suite D, Cumming, GA 30041;
Contact: 678-456-8672, Find then on Facebook here, or Instagram @lakepointenutrition.
ReFresh- Handcrafted Superfood Café
ReFresh is an new eatery specializing in acai bowls, smoothies, tea, coffee, salads and more. They provide a healthy, delicious, fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of the local region.
Try an Asian chopped salad. Just a little bit savory, a little exotic, but a whole lotta’ color and crunch. The salad is loaded with chopped veggies including cabbage, cilantro, green onions, carrots along mandarin oranges and optional grilled teriyaki chicken complete this delicious salad.
Where: 1050 Market Pl Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041;
Contact: 470-239-4809, www.chooserefresh.com;
Find them on Facebook here, or on Instagram @chooserefresh.
Circle A Farms
Circle A Farms provides the freshest lettuce greens you can find. The lettuce is grown in a soil-less environment, without the use of herbicides or pesticides and harvested daily to provide the most nutrient-dense produce available. Many customers have complimented our greens with the label.
“I am passionate about quality food products. Circle A Lettuce is by far the most delicious (and nutritious) lettuce I have ever tasted.” – said Adlen R., Cumming
Where: 2895 Dishroom Rd., Cumming, GA 30028;
Contact: 770-406-9345, www.CircleALettuce.com;
Find them on Facebook here, or Instagram @circlealettuce.
The Vitamin Shoppe
Get the protein you need to fuel your workouts, promote muscle gain, and support recovery. Whether you stick to a strict exercise routine or just want a protein-packed snack during the day, The Vitamin Shoppe offers delicious options from popular brand names.
For peak performance, enjoy pre- and post-workout supplements and shakes made from flavored protein powders. If you want an option you can toss in your bag and eat on the go, try protein bars in a range of tasty flavors.
Where: 1690 Market Pl Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041;
Contact: 678-513-9965, Find them online here;
Find them on Facebook here, or on Instagram @vitaminshoppe_cumming.
Cherians International Fresh Market
This market carries fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh snacks, fresh sweets, cookware, and groceries from all around the world.
“If we don't carry it, just let us know and we will order it for you!”
They are open seven days a week. If you don't live in the area and would like groceries shipped to you, just place your order online and they will mail it to you.
Where: 2255 Callaway Ct, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 770-888-4141, cherians.com;
Find them on Facebook here, or on Instagram @cheriansdecatur.