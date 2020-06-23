5 new tenants opening at Halcyon through August

Update (Tuesday, June 23, 2:50 p.m.): Halcyon announced that Salata Salad Kitchen will open Friday, June 26, a day later than previously scheduled.

Halcyon, the South Forsyth development, will add five new restaurants and retailers through August 2020.

Salata Salad Kitchen, Joey, Unexpected Pooch Bistro and Boutique, and Market Hall concepts Holmes Slice and CT Al Pastor will open between mid-June and August, the development announced Monday.

“Thanks to the tremendous support from the Forsyth County community, Halcyon and our Market Hall continue to be a place where local entrepreneurs are growing their businesses and experimenting with creative ideas to serve guests in new ways,” said Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners and developer of Halcyon, in a statement. “Since opening last Fall, we continue to listen to feedback from our neighbors and are thrilled to see the village evolve with the delivery of more original and first-to-market concepts, which collectively create a modern, outdoor-centric gathering place unlike anywhere else in metro Atlanta.”