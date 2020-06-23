5 new tenants opening at Halcyon through August

Update (Tuesday, June 23, 2:50 p.m.): Halcyon announced that Salata Salad Kitchen will open Friday, June 26, a day later than previously scheduled.
Halcyon, the South Forsyth development, will add five new restaurants and retailers through August 2020.
Salata Salad Kitchen, Joey, Unexpected Pooch Bistro and Boutique, and Market Hall concepts Holmes Slice and CT Al Pastor will open between mid-June and August, the development announced Monday.
“Thanks to the tremendous support from the Forsyth County community, Halcyon and our Market Hall continue to be a place where local entrepreneurs are growing their businesses and experimenting with creative ideas to serve guests in new ways,” said Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners and developer of Halcyon, in a statement. “Since opening last Fall, we continue to listen to feedback from our neighbors and are thrilled to see the village evolve with the delivery of more original and first-to-market concepts, which collectively create a modern, outdoor-centric gathering place unlike anywhere else in metro Atlanta.”
- Salata Salad Kitchen is opening its customizable salad bar restaurant Friday, June 26. The Houston-based chain is known for its bowls and wraps with more than 50 ingredients and dressings. Salata's hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
- Pilates and dance cardio studio Joey will open Monday, June 29 and offer private and duet Pilates sessions with limited capacity to start. Group reformer Pilates, mat Pilates and dance cardio classes will begin July 13. Class schedules and prices can be found at the studio's website.
- Halcyon’s CT Cantina Taqueria is expanding into Halcyon’s Market Hall with a new quick-service concept, CT Al Pastor, this July. The food stall will serve authentic Mexican-style tacos and bowls, as well as imported beers, CT’s margaritas and frozen cocktails including frosé, piña coladas and more.
- Holmes Slice, a chef-driven pizza concept featuring made-from-scratch dough and locally sourced produce in a custom-made, wood-burning oven, will also join the Market Hall mix in July. Located next to Gu's Dumplings, the stall is inspired by the old-fashioned pizza parlors found in New York and Naples, Italy.
- Unexpected Pooch, an Alpharetta-based pet bistro and boutique created by owner Starla Pellegrino in 2018, will open a new location in Halcyon with a grand opening on Aug. 8. Mimicking an upscale French bistro -- complete with black-and-white tile and outdoor seating -- Unexpected Pooch will feature "best-in-class" food and treats, as well as trendsetting pet accessories sourced from all over the globe. Store hours will be Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday by appointment only.
While temporarily disrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Halcyon has roared back to business since Georgia allowed restaurants and retailers to reopen with certain safety measures in place.
The Gibson Co., the popular home decor and gift shop, opened its second location at Halcyon over the weekend. Rise & Wine, a boutique wine shop from Forsyth County residents Parimal and Vruti Patel, is also expected to join the development later this year.