5 places to find that perfect spring treat





April is here and while preparations for Tax Day and Easter are in full swing, Kona Grill Alpharetta has just what you need to kick your feet up, relax and enjoy a good time without the hassle.

Enjoy Easter brunch with twists on the classics on Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17, including spicy lobster avocado toast, Macadamia nut French toast, and mix-and-match Kona-mosas.

On Monday, April 18, after those taxes have been filed, head to Kona with a wallet-friendly drink special available all day.

Celebrate by sipping and sharing two Kona Margaritas for $10.40.

Where: 5100 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

Contact: 470-226-1540 or visit Kona Grill’s website or Facebook.



