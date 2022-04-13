5 places to find that perfect spring treat

It’s Spring!And with that, it's time to get outside and enjoy all that comes with the season.
Find a nice place to eat for Easter or a frozen lemonade to beat the heat. Or maybe a specialty cake and a strawberry iced tea with lemonade.
You can find all of those on the list below.
Kona Grill
April is here and while preparations for Tax Day and Easter are in full swing, Kona Grill Alpharetta has just what you need to kick your feet up, relax and enjoy a good time without the hassle.
Enjoy Easter brunch with twists on the classics on Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17, including spicy lobster avocado toast, Macadamia nut French toast, and mix-and-match Kona-mosas.
On Monday, April 18, after those taxes have been filed, head to Kona with a wallet-friendly drink special available all day.
Celebrate by sipping and sharing two Kona Margaritas for $10.40.
Where: 5100 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta
Contact: 470-226-1540 or visit Kona Grill’s website or Facebook.
Ocean & Acre
Hop to it and Join Ocean & Acre this Saturday, April 16 during Hoppin' into Halcyon event. The restaurant will be open early beginning at 10 a.m., and handing out treat-filled eggs for kids and pouring boozy brunch cocktails for the adults. Enjoy all the fun with activities before or after your meal. Activities include pictures with the Easter Bunny and face painting on the Village Green. Make your reservations at oceanandacre.com.
You can also find your paradise this weekend with the Elderflower Spritz and the Man Overboard. Two perfect libations for Spring sipping'.
Where: 6290 Halcyon Way #620, Alpharetta, GA 30005.
Contact: 678-823-8887, www.oceanandacre.com.
The Bagel Hole
Try one of the Spring Easter rainbow bagels with chocolate chip cream cheese!
Other bagel choices: Plain, everything, sesame, egg, poppy, salt, onion, garlic, whole wheat, French toast, cinnamon raisin, cheddar, rainbow, blueberry, chocolate chip, pumpernickel, bialy and jalapeno cheddar.
Where: 1810 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 108, Cumming, GA 30041.
Contact: (404) 626-3373, www.thebagelhole.com.
Find them on Facebook here.
Popbar
Popbar is your traditional Italian gelateria with a twist of modern dessert fun. Specializing in all-natural, handcrafted gelato on a stick, the menu includes 60-plus flavors and endless ways to customize. Beat The Heat with a seasonal all-natural frozen lemonade.
Where: Halcyon, 6710 Town Square, Suite 130, Alpharetta GA 30005
Contact: 470-294-2910 or online here.
Find them on Facebook here.
Community Cup
Need a special cake? Community Cup has 29 custom cake designs.
How do I order?
Visit www.communitycupga.com/store. Click on Bakery “Sweets,” Then item: Custom Cakes. Next select design, flavor, size.
Finally, pick up the cake 48 hours later (excluding Sundays). Orders on Friday will be ready for pick-up on Monday.
Need something extra special? Email Community Cup for a custom cake quote at info@communitycupga.com.
And try a Strawberry Iced Tea while you're there!
Where: 125 Tribble Gap Rd suite 103, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-297-5569, communitycupga.com
Find them on Facebook here.