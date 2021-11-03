5 places to get a fresh, homemade biscuit

On cool mornings like this, I think a fresh, warm homemade biscuit is the way to start your day.
We found a few local places to get just that.
Fagan’s Biscuit Barn
Fagan’s Biscuit Barn has Southern food made from Fagan family recipes. Each day you will find an extensive menu along with home-cooked daily specials for breakfast and lunch that will take you back to simpler times when ingredients were whole and recipes simple.
Try one of these biscuit dishes:
Fagan’s Biscuit Bowl: Biscuit topped with bacon or sausage, grits or gravy, egg and cheese.
Farmhand Burrito: Eggs, sausage, onions, cheese. House-made salsa on the side.
Biscuits, Sausage and Gravy: Plain biscuit with sausage and old-fashioned white gravy.
Or try a homemade biscuit with butter and jelly, pork tenderloin, country fried steak or chicken tenders.
Where: 1530 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 678-455-5670, fagansbiscuitbarn.com, or visit Fagan's Facebook page here.
Guy's Biscuit Barn
Want a good Southern breakfast that will stick with you all day? This is the place to go. Get some bacon, sausage, egg, cheese, tomato on a biscuit made from scratch. Or just get biscuits and gravy. You can also get bologna, salmon, chicken, ham or tenderloin on your biscuit.
Where: 1810 Dr Bramblett Rd, Cumming, GA 30028
Contact: 770-889-1930, www.facebook.com/GuysBiscuitBarn.
Sawnee Mountain Biscuit Co.
In 2001, Kathleen Bartlett and her partner, Gene Pugh, opened Daisy’s Drive Thru. In the nearly two decades since their opening, Daisy’s homemade, southern-style biscuits has become a favorite among locals in Forsyth County. In 2021, Daisy’s was rebranded to become Sawnee Mountain Biscuit Co.
Sawnee Mountain Biscuit Co. has homemade biscuits.
Try a plain biscuit or get one with butter, grape or strawberry jelly, honey, egg, cheese, hoop cheese or tomato. Or try one with brown sugar and butter, bacon, sausage, chicken, country ham, red link or country fried steak. Or just get biscuits and gravy.
Where: 104 13th St, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 770-887-4615, sawneemtnbiscuitco.com, or visit Sawnee Mtn's Facebook page here.
Midway Meal House
Midway Meal House has “country cooking at its best.”
"It's like visiting your Grandma's house in the country on a Sunday afternoon."
Try a biscuit with egg, gravy, steak, bacon, sausage, country ham, tenderloin, red hot, tenderized ham, streak-o-lean or smoked sausage.
Where: 5150 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004
Contact: 770-442-3738, midwaymealhouse.com.
That Biscuit Place
That Biscuit Place has homemade biscuits that they serve all day. Try one with sausage gravy, country ham, sausage, bacon, tenderloin, red hotlink, cheese or tomato. Or try it with honey, jelly or butter.
Where: 5110 Chattahoochee Rd, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 770-889-7822, thatbiscuitplace.com, or visit their Facebook page here.