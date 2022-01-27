5 places to a get a great appetizer

Branchwater features steaks, seafood and cocktails crafted by Chef Todd Hogan. Join us for live music, patio dining, friendly service and the award-winning cuisine you expect from Chef Todd, in a casual atmosphere.

Try one of these appetizers:



Branchwater shrimp cocktail with poached jumbo shrimp tossed in bloody Mary cocktail sauce;



Broiled goat cheese with jalapeno peach chutney;



Pimento cheese deviled eggs with bacon;



Spicy tuna poke with wasabi wonton chips;



Cajun chicken eggrolls with corn, cheddar and Creole mustard;



Crispy Brussels sprouts with house-cured bacon and maple vinaigrette;



Crab and corn gratin with crispy kettle chips.



Or try one of their salads: Branchwater salad, BLT wedge or baby kale and roasted butternut squash salad.



Where: 5820 S Vickery St, Cumming, GA 30040

Contact: 470-253-7910, branchwater-vickery.com, or find them on Facebook here.