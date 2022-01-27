5 places to a get a great appetizer

Appetizers have always been my favorite part of a meal. And they have certainly evolved over the years. I found amazing appetizer choices at these local eateries. Just don't forget to order the main course!
Branchwater
Branchwater features steaks, seafood and cocktails crafted by Chef Todd Hogan. Join us for live music, patio dining, friendly service and the award-winning cuisine you expect from Chef Todd, in a casual atmosphere.
Try one of these appetizers:
Branchwater shrimp cocktail with poached jumbo shrimp tossed in bloody Mary cocktail sauce;
Broiled goat cheese with jalapeno peach chutney;
Pimento cheese deviled eggs with bacon;
Spicy tuna poke with wasabi wonton chips;
Cajun chicken eggrolls with corn, cheddar and Creole mustard;
Crispy Brussels sprouts with house-cured bacon and maple vinaigrette;
Crab and corn gratin with crispy kettle chips.
Or try one of their salads: Branchwater salad, BLT wedge or baby kale and roasted butternut squash salad.
Where: 5820 S Vickery St, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-253-7910, branchwater-vickery.com, or find them on Facebook here.
Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar
An upscale restaurant featuring a collection of seasonal, chef-driven dishes, including premium steak cuts, small plates, and charcuterie boards, along with an immense selection of wines.
Try one of these appetizers:
Sweet & Sour Pork Belly: Horseradish, capers, egg yolk;
Spicy Mussels: Albarino, soffrito, herbs;
Grilled Octopus: Fingerling Potatoes, Scallion Aioli, Crispy Allium;
Low Country Crab cake: Smoked Tomato Remoulade;
Fall Salad: Apple, cranberry, candied walnut, goat cheese, simple vinaigrette.
Where: 6290 Halcyon Way Suite 610, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Contact: 770-680-2457, cattleshedwinebar.com
Find them on Facebook here.
Vendetti’s Pizza, Pasta & Grill
In addition to the delicious pizzas, Vendetti’s also serves home-cooked pasta, salads, and desserts, perfect for any occasion. Whether you're taking the kids out for dinner, stopping in for a nice lunch, or need a delivery, this is the place to go.
Try one of these appetizers:
Vendetti’s Sprouts: Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with bacon bits and a balsamic glaze sprinkled with Pomegranate arils and feta cheese;
Mussels Marinara Black: Sautéed mussel shells with fresh herbs in our marinara sauce (or white lemon butter) and served with crostinis on top;
Crostini: Our homemade pesto sauce spread over focaccia bread, covered with bruschetta tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese and lightly covered in our glazed balsamic dressing;
Burrata Salad: Dreamy burrata cheese and tiny cheese-filled pouches of mozzarella served over arugula with prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, green olives, basil and a delicious balsamic glaze.
Where: 5456 Bethelview Rd, #109, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-239-3398, www.vendettispizzapastagrillga.com
Find them on Facebook here.
Gasthaus Tirol
Gasthaus Tirol has been serving authentic German cuisine in downtown Cumming for more than 25 years. The Bier Garden offers a place for customers to relax outside, admire the surrounding greenery, eat dinner if they choose, and sip one of the many types of beer offered.
Try one of these appetizers:
Escargot - Snails in a garlic butter sauce; with sour cream and apple sauce;
Pretzel and sausage with German mustard and choice of one Knockwurst, Bratwurst or Debrezina;
Mozzarella Caprese sliced tomato and Mozzarella with basil, garlic, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.
Where: 310 Atlanta Road, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 770-887-7224, gasthaus-cumming.com
Find them on Facebook here.
7 Tequilas Cumming
7 Tequilas is a family-style restaurant serving authentic Mexican food and fresh margaritas.
Try one of these appetizers:
Queso poblano: Queso dip mixed with Chile poblanos; and gr
Guacamole Mexicano: Chunky avocado mixed with pico de gallo beef with flour or corn tortillas;
Texas fajita salad: Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini & yellow squash in a large crispy tortilla shell filled with lettuce, beans and tomatoes;
Caldo de Camaron: Shrimp soup. A generous amount of shrimp cooked in hot sauce with rice and vegetables.
Where: 5063 Post Rd, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 678-455-5965, 7tequilasmexicanrestaurant.com
Find them on Facebook here.